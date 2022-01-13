Auston Matthews scored in his home state of Arizona on Wednesday to set a new Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in consecutive road games.

Matthews scored for the ninth straight time away from home, breaking the Toronto record of eight held by three players (Babe Dye, 1921; Frank Mahovlich, 1960-61; Daniel Marois, 1989).

The goal was Matthews' 24th of the season and tied the game with the Coyotes 1-1 early in the third period.