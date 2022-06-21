'I can't lie, it feels really good': Matthews on taking home Hart Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews won the Hart Trophy as the league’s most valuable player and the Ted Lindsay Award for the most outstanding player as voted by the players at the NHL Awards Tuesday night in Tampa.

Matthews, 24, led the league with 60 goals and registered 106 points in 73 games during the 2021-22 regular season, beating out Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid and New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin for the award.

The 6-foot-3 American’s Hart Trophy victory is the first time a Maple Leaf player has won the award in 67 years and joins Ted Kennedy and Babe Pratt as the third Maple Leaf to ever win the award.

Matthews' Ted Lindsay Award is the first ever in Maple Leaf history. He also joins Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane, who won both the Hart Trophy and the Ted Lindsay Award in 2016, as the only Americans to win either award.

Here is a breakdown all the NHL Award winners on Tuesday:

Hart Trophy

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews won the Hart Trophy as the player voted most valuable to his team by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Matthews beat out New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin and Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid with 119 first-place and 49 second-place votes for the award.

The 24-year-old registered 60 goals and 106 points in 73 games this season.

Norris Trophy

Colorado Avalanche defenceman Cale Makar won the Norris Trophy as the league's best defenceman as voted by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Makar beat out Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Victor Hedman and Nashville Predators defenceman Roman Josi with 92 first-place and 98 second-place votes for the award.

The 23-year-old registered 28 goals and 86 points in 77 games this season.

Ted Lindsay Award

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews won the Ted Lindsay Award as the most outstanding player in the NHL as voted by members of the NHL Players' Association.

Game recognize game 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/6eE2DldV7i — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) June 21, 2022

Matthews beat out Nashville Predators defenceman Roman Josi and Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid for the award.

The 24-year-old registered 60 goals and 106 points in 73 games this season.

Calder Trophy

Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider won the Calder Trophy as the league's best rookie as voted by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

MORITZ SEIDER IS THE NHL’S ROOKIE OF THE YEAR! #LGRW pic.twitter.com/9d9oeYTeBv — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) June 21, 2022

Seider beat out Toronto Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting and Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras with 170 first-place and 18 second-place votes for the award.

The 21-year-old registered seven goals and 50 points in 82 games this season.

Vezina Trophy

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin won the Vezina Trophy as the goalie voted the best at his position by NHL general managers.

1⃣- GOR 👏 👏



Congratulations on your first Vezina Trophy, Shesty! pic.twitter.com/XbawJxtbdp — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) June 21, 2022

Shesterkin beat out Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros and Calgary Flames netminder Jacob Markstrom with 29 first-place and three second-place votes for the award.

The 26-year-old recorded a 36-13-4 record with a .935 save percentage and 2.07 goals-against average this season.