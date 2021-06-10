Avs coach Bednar cleared to coach after irregularity with COVID-19 test results

Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar will be behind the bench Thursday night in Las Vegas for Game 6 against the Vegas Golden Knights after missing morning skate due to "irregularity in his COVID test results."

Jared Bednar has been cleared to coach tonight — Mike Chambers (@MikeChambers) June 10, 2021

The Avs trail the Golden Knights 3-2 in their second-round series and need a win Thursday to stay alive.

In his fifth season behind the bench for the Avalanche in 2020-21, Bednar, 49, coached Colorado to a 39-13-4 record, good enough to capture the NHL's Presidents' Trophy.

The Avalanche advanced to the second-round last season where they fell to the Dallas Stars in seven games.