45m ago
Avs coach Bednar not at morning skate due to irregularity with COVID-19 test results
Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar missed Thursday morning's skate in Las Vegas ahead of Game 6 against the Vegas Golden Knights due to "irregularity in his COVID test results," according to the team.
TSN.ca Staff
The Avs trail the Golden Knights 3-2 in their second-round series and need a win Thursday to stay alive.
In his fifth season behind the bench for the Avalanche in 2020-21, Bednar, 49, coached Colorado to a 39-13-4 record, good enough to capture the NHL's Presidents' Trophy.
The Avalanche advanced to the second-round last season where they fell to the Dallas Stars in seven games.