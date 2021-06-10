Avs coach Bednar not at morning skate due to irregularity with COVID-19 test results

Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar missed Thursday morning's skate in Las Vegas ahead of Game 6 against the Vegas Golden Knights due to "irregularity in his COVID test results," according to the team.

#Avs say coach Jared Bednar is not here at T-Mobile Arena this morning. "Irregularity in his COVID test results" — Mike Chambers (@MikeChambers) June 10, 2021

The Avs trail the Golden Knights 3-2 in their second-round series and need a win Thursday to stay alive.

In his fifth season behind the bench for the Avalanche in 2020-21, Bednar, 49, coached Colorado to a 39-13-4 record, good enough to capture the NHL's Presidents' Trophy.

The Avalanche advanced to the second-round last season where they fell to the Dallas Stars in seven games.