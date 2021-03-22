Avs grab top spot in TSN Power Rankings; Oilers top Canadian teams The Colorado Avalanche are the hottest team in the National Hockey League and sit atop our Power Rankings for the first time this season, while the Edmonton Oilers have knocked off the Toronto Maple Leafs as Canada's top team on the list.

By Sportlogiq Staff (@Sportlogiq)

The Colorado Avalanche are the hottest team in the National Hockey League and sit atop our Power Rankings for the first time this season.

The Avs went a perfect 4-0-0 last week, winning all four games by at least three goals, including a pair of lopsided wins over the Minnesota Wild. Overall, Colorado has won six straight games and trails Vegas by just three points for the West Division lead.

The Avalanche rank second in goal differential, first in expected goal differential, and sixth in points percentage. This is a team that doesn’t look like it will be slowing down anytime soon.

The Carolina Hurricanes fall from first to fifth after a lacklustre 1-1-2 week.

The Canes split a two-game set with the lowly Detroit Red Wings then lost a pair of games to the Blue Jackets in extra time. Carolina is still a legitimate threat in the Central and will have a chance to get back at the Jackets this week with games in Columbus Monday and Thursday.

Our highest-ranked Canadian team this week is the Edmonton Oilers, who jump from ninth to sixth in our Power Rankings.

The Oilers finished last week 3-1-0 as Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl continue to torch the rest of the league. The only player within 10 points of McDavid is his teammate, Draisaitl. The only players within 10 points of Draisaitl are Patrick Kane and Mitch Marner.

Edmonton ranks eighth in goal differential and fifth in expected goal differential. The Oilers have proved to this point that they are a legitimate top-10 team in the NHL.

No movement this week for the Toronto Maple who remain eighth in our rankings, which is where they rank in points percentage as well. The Leafs split their most recent two-game set with the Flames and are off until Thursday when they visit the Ottawa Senators.

Despite their inconsistent play in March, the Maple Leafs are still one of the top teams in the NHL, ranking in the top five in goal differential and expected goal differential. If Toronto can get better goaltending consistently (22nd in save percentage in March), it will likely find itself back in the top five of our Power Rankings before long.

The Montreal Canadiens squeak into the top 10 in 10th spot despite ranking 14th in points percentage. The Habs are up three spots from last week, thanks to a 2-0-2 week.

The Canadiens finally won a game in extra time, beating Vancouver in a shootout Saturday night. Montreal will be in tough this week with three straight against the Oilers who have won three straight games are and knocking on the door for the North Division lead.

The Calgary Flames hold onto their 16th place spot in our rankings after a mediocre 2-2-0 week, splitting games against Edmonton and Toronto. The Flames continue to be among the most average teams in the NHL across the board. They are 19th in goal differential, 15th in expected goal differential, and 19th in points percentage.

A 1-3-0 week has dropped the Winnipeg Jets from 12th to 17th place in our Power Rankings. Despite sitting eighth in points percentage last week, we ranked the Jets 12th overall. The Jets now rank 13th in points percentage and our model thinks there’s still a bit of a drop to come.

Winnipeg ranks 14th in goal differential and 21st in expected goal differential. When the Jets get elite performances in the net, which they often do, they are a force to be reckoned with. However, Winnipeg gives up a lot of dangerous chances, which remains an area of concern.