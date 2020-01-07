The B.C. Lions released defensive back Chris Edwards on Tuesday to pursue NFL opportunities.

Edwards suited up in all 18 regular season games for the Lions last season, posting 50 defensive tackles, one interception and a sack.

The 27-year-old is coming off his third CFL season, having spent his first two in the league with the Edmonton Eskimos. He has a 120 tackles with four interceptions and four forced fumbles over the course of his career.