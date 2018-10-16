Toronto Maple Leafs winger Kasperi Kapanen is thriving in a top-line role with Auston Matthews and Patrick Marleau, but whether he'll stay with Matthews if or when William Nylander returns to the team remains unknown.

Leafs’ head coach Mike Babcock said Tuesday he's only focused on the present as the team remains without a timeline for Nylander to re-sign.

"I just kind of worry about the guys that are here, so I don’t have to spend much time speculating on that," Babcock told reporters.

Kapanen has four goals and eight points in his past five games since moving up to the team's top line. He had 10 points in his first 55 career NHL games and none in his first two games this season before the promotion.

Nylander, one of two restricted free agents yet to be signed in the league, spent the majority of the past two seasons playing on a line with Matthews. Tyler Ennis was used to fill Nylander's spot in training camp and he opened the season to the right of Matthews, but has since served as a healthy scratch in two straight games.

Kapanen who called Nylander his "best friend" said he's not trying to take Nylander's spot in the lineup.

"I get to play with those guys for now and who knows what happens once he comes back," Kapanen said after Tuesday's practice. "I'm not trying to steal anybody's spot or whatever like that. He's pretty much my brother - he's a brother to me - and I've been trying to talk to him a little bit now but it's all good. I don't think Willie's too upset or he's not rooting for me. Obviously he's going to be happy for me and hopefully we see him soon."

The Leafs have until Dec. 1 to sign Nylander, or he will become ineligible to play in the NHL this season. The 22-year-old, who was selected 14 spots ahead of Kapanen in the 2014 NHL Draft, scored 20 goals and posted 61 points in 82 games last season.