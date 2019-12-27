Zlatan is back at the San Siro.

Milan announced the signing of Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Friday, seven years after the Swedish icon departed the club.

"I'm coming back to a club I hugely respect and to the city of Milan I love," the 38-year-old Ibrahimovic said in a statement. "I’ll fight together with my teammates to change the course of this season. I will do everything to make it happen."

Over two seasons with the Rossoneri from 2010 to 2012, Ibrahimovic scored 56 times in 85 appearances across all competitions, helping the club claim the 2011 Scudetto,

The Malmo native spent the past two seasons with the LA Galaxy of Major League Soccer.

Capped 116 times by Sweden, Ibrahimovic also spent time with Malmo, Ajax, Juventus, Inter, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

Ibrahimovic will be eligible to play for Milan upon the opening of the international transfer window on Wednesday. He is expected in Milan on January 2 to complete his medical.