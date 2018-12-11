Bruins forward David Backes took a skate blade to the face during the first period of Boston's matchup with the Arizona Coyotes and left the game immediately.

David Backes is back on the ice ahead of the second period. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 12, 2018

He skated to the tunnel under his own power but returned to the game at the start of the second period.

Backes was struck by Oliver Ekman-Larsson's skate blade after the pair got tangled up near the net with just over three minutes to go in the opening frame. Ekman-Larsson's left leg kicked out as he fell forward, striking Backes on the left side of his face.

The injury is all too familiar to the 34-year-old, who missed time last season after suffering a nasty cut from a skate blade to his leg.

In 25 games this season, Backes has three goals and three assists with six penalty minutes.

The Bruins will be back in action on Friday against the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.