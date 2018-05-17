What is Ovechkin doing differently that was missing in previous playoff runs?

Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom will be a game-time decision for Thursday's Game 4 against the Tampa Bay Lightning with a hand injury, head coach Barry Trotz announced.

Trotz added that Backstrom has not been medically cleared and is listed as day-to-day.

Trotz walks into presser. Says Backstrom is a “game-time decision.” Hasn’t been medically clearly yet. Calls him “day-to-day.” — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) May 17, 2018

The 30-year-old was on the ice Thursday morning for practice and even rotated into the third line during line rushes, according to Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post.

Caps AM skate lines:



Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Vrana-Eller-Oshie

Burakovsky-Stephenson-Connolly

DSP-Beagle-Chiasson



Kempny-Carlson

Orlov-Niskanen

Orpik-Djoos



*But Backstrom rotated into the third line on the second time through rushes. It was Stephenson-Backstrom-Connolly — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) May 17, 2018

Backstrom didn’t stay on the ice late for extra work with scratches. Another sign he could be playing tonight. — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) May 17, 2018

The Swede hasn't played in the Eastern Conference Final after suffering the injury in Game 5 against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round.

In 11 playoff games so far this season, Backstrom has three goals and 10 assists for 13 points. He had 21 goals and 50 assists in the regular season.

The Capitals have a 2-1 advantage in the series after losing to Tampa 4-2 at home on Tuesday night.