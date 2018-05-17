1h ago
Backstrom a game-time decision for Game 4
TSN.ca Staff
Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom will be a game-time decision for Thursday's Game 4 against the Tampa Bay Lightning with a hand injury, head coach Barry Trotz announced.
Trotz added that Backstrom has not been medically cleared and is listed as day-to-day.
The 30-year-old was on the ice Thursday morning for practice and even rotated into the third line during line rushes, according to Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post.
The Swede hasn't played in the Eastern Conference Final after suffering the injury in Game 5 against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round.
In 11 playoff games so far this season, Backstrom has three goals and 10 assists for 13 points. He had 21 goals and 50 assists in the regular season.
The Capitals have a 2-1 advantage in the series after losing to Tampa 4-2 at home on Tuesday night.