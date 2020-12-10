Balky putter slows Henderson at U.S. Women’s Open Brooke Henderson’s putter has never been the strongest club in her bag and it frustrated the Canadian once again during Thursday’s opening round of the U.S. Women’s Open, placing her five shots back of the lead, Bob Weeks writes.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

Although she was still smiling after her day, it was clear that Brooke Henderson was a tad frustrated at her performance in the opening round of the U.S. Women’s Open.

It wasn’t because of her driving as she only missed two fairways. Her approach shots on Thursday were solid too, as she hit 15 of 18 greens.

But the irritation came from her putter, which she had to use 34 times, far too many for her liking.

“I hit it really well today,” said Henderson. “Gave myself a lot [of] good birdie looks. Unfortunately, didn't capitalize and made a few mistakes that cost me. Overall I felt like I hit it pretty well, so looking forward to tomorrow. Hopefully make few more birdies and finish under par.”

The result of all this was a round of 72 and a tie for 37th, five shots back of the lead held by American Amy Olson, whose day was highlighted by a hole-in-one on the 16th hole.

The Thursday score wasn’t a shock coming from Henderson. In seven previous appearances at the U.S. Women’s Open, her best opening round has been 70. But the fact that she hit it so well from tee to green and wasn’t able to capitalize was disappointing.

Henderson’s putter has never been the strongest club in her bag and tends to run hot or cold. When it’s as icy as it was on this day it can derail any momentum from the good shots that got the ball on the green. On Thursday, the Smiths Falls, Ont., product was only able to drain two of seven attempts from five to 10 feet. While no player expects to make all of those, especially at a U.S. Women’s Open, they’re the ones that can energize a round if made or feel like a gut punch if missed.

There was only one three putt on the day, that came after two good shots to the eighth green, her 17th hole, left her 23 feet from the cup. Henderson was also unable to capitalize on any of the three par 5s, playing them in even par.

“I feel like two shots in ball striking is definitely the first two steps here and make sure you're hitting it in the right spots,” said Henderson. “So hopefully those are working for me tomorrow, and then just make a few more birdies.”

There is still plenty of room for optimism. On Friday, she’ll move to Cypress Creek for what she hopes are three more rounds. A weather system moving in will likely play havoc with the day but the more wide-open course should be easier in the winds that are expected to gust up to 30 km/h.

The downside is that this course has massive greens, which average 9,500 square feet. Henderson will need to dial in her approach shots and hope her putter can warm up so more of those 10 footers end up in the bottom of the cup. She’d like those to come quickly.

“Hopefully just make a few more birdies, one or two at the start, to get rid of this over par that I'm on the right now,” she said, still smiling.

Fellow Canadian Alena Sharp’s day began with a bogey on the first hole and she battled over the remaining 17 holes, finishing at 4-over 75. She sits in 89th spot.

Tee times for Friday have been moved up due to the expected storms. Henderson will tee off at 10:17 a.m. ET and Sharp goes at 10:01 ET.