The Baltimore Orioles have claimed right-hander Bryan Baker off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays, it was announced Monday.

Baker appeared in one game for the Jays last season, working a scoreless frame on Sept. 5 against the Oakland Athletics with one strikeout. He spent most of last season at Triple-A Buffalo, going 6-1 with 11 saves and an ERA of 1.96 in 39 games.

Baker was selected by the Colorado Rockies in the 11th round of the 2016 MLB Draft and arrived with the Jays as a player to be named later in a deal involving reliever Seunghwan Oh in 2018.

The 26-year-old is a native of Fort Walton Beach, Fla.