Baltimore Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr. revealed in a Zoom call with media on Thursday that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in February, but is now cancer-free.

Cal Ripken in a Zoom all says he had prostate cancer in February and had surgery. He is cancer free. "Its a good outcome." "That's a moment in your life that you don;t want to hear." — Dan Connolly (@danconnolly2016) August 20, 2020

Ripken, who turns 60 later this week, says that after his February diagnosis, he underwent surgery in March.

"It's been a pretty miraculous few months," Ripken said.

Ripken says he contemplated never publicly revealing his diagnosis, but decided that it could be used as a teachable moment for others.

Cal Ripken Jr. on discussing his prostate cancer diagnosis/surgery: I kind of toyed with the idea of not telling anybody. Ever..It was a personal issue. But as time has gone on, it’s a very happy ending. It proves that if you get the diagnosis early the outcomes can be fantastic. — Dan Connolly (@danconnolly2016) August 20, 2020

A native of Havre de Grace, MD, Ripken spent all 21 seasons of his big league career with the Orioles from 1981 to 2001. Nineteen times an All-Star, Ripken was named the American League Most Valuable Player on two occasions, in 1983 and 1991.

On Sept. 6, 1995, Ripken played in his 2,131st consecutive game, breaking Lou Gehrig's all-time mark. He went on to play 2,632 consecutive games.

Ripken was inducted into Cooperstown in 2007.