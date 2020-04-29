OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens have exercised the fifth-year option on All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey, keeping him under contract through 2021.

Drafted 16th overall out of Alabama in 2017, Humphrey has seven career interceptions and returned two fumbles for touchdowns last season. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2019 after a season in which he reached career highs with 65 tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

His four-year rookie deal was set to expire after the 2020 season. The Ravens announced their intention to pick up the fifth year Wednesday on Twitter.

