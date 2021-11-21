Baltimore Ravens superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson is dealing with an illness and won't be able to play in Sunday's Week 11 clash against the Chicago Bears.

Jackson will be replaced by backup Tyler Huntley.

Lamar Jackson is dealing with a virus so bad that he’s simply not himself. He flew to Chicago and tried to stay hydrated. But it was too much. He’s out. https://t.co/gJayep60kC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 21, 2021

The 24-year-old is putting together a Pro Bowl season, throwing for 2,447 yards with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions as well as 639 rush yards and two scores.

Baltimore is 6-3 on the season and sit first in the AFC North.