21m ago
Ravens' Jackson out Sunday with illness
TSN.ca Staff
Baltimore Ravens superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson is dealing with an illness and won't be able to play in Sunday's Week 11 clash against the Chicago Bears.
Jackson will be replaced by backup Tyler Huntley.
The 24-year-old is putting together a Pro Bowl season, throwing for 2,447 yards with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions as well as 639 rush yards and two scores.
Baltimore is 6-3 on the season and sit first in the AFC North.