OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have signed quarterback Brett Hundley.

The Ravens announced the move Thursday. Hundley appeared in two preseason games with the Indianapolis Colts last season. The previous time he played in a regular-season game was in 2019, when he appeared in three for the Arizona Cardinals.

He also played in 15 games for the Green Bay Packers in 2016 and 2017, making nine starts in the latter season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL