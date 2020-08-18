Barcelona continued its house-cleaning on Tuesday.

A day after firing manager Quique Setien, the club announced the dismissal of sporting director Eric Abidal.

The moves come in the wake of Barca's humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich on Friday in the Champions League quarterfinals.

"The club would publicly like to thank Éric Abidal for his professionalism, commitment, dedication and the close and positive nature of his relationship with all aspects of the Blaugrana family," Barca said in a statement.

The 40-year-old Abidal, who spent six seasons with Barca as a player from 2007 to 2013, was installed as sporting director in 2018.

Abidal, a former France international, won 15 trophies in his time at Camp Nou.

The club finished second in La Liga this past season, five points adrift of champions Real Madrid.