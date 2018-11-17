SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Alex Barre-Boulet had a goal and two assists as the surging Syracuse Crunch downed the Laval Rocket 6-4 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Taylor Raddysh, Carter Verhaeghe, Cameron Gaunce, Cal Foote and Alexander Volkov rounded out the offence for the Crunch (8-5-1), who are 6-0-1 in their last seven contests.

Michael Chaput had a pair of goals to lead the Rocket (7-9-2) while Ryan Sproul and Michael Pezzetta scored the others.

Connor Ingram made 23 saves for the win as Michael McNiven stopped 15-of-21 shots in a losing cause.

Syracuse went 4 for 7 on the power play while Laval scored twice on seven chances with the man advantage.