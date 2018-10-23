R.J. Barrett continues to impress.

The star freshman scored 23 points on an efficient 10-15 from the field as Duke cruised to a 106-64 win over Virginia Union. He added three rebounds and four assists in 27 minutes of action.

Barrett did most of his damage in the early going, scoring 15 over the first seven minutes and finished with 19 in the half.

Fellow freshman Zion Williamson led the Blue Devils in scoring with 29 points on 11-13 from the field.

The games were the first since Duke went north of the border for an exhibition series where they picked up wins over Ryerson, McGill and the University of Toronto.

They will be back in action Saturday against Ferris State.