Sources: Trotz decides not to return behind NHL bench right away

Barry Trotz has decided not to go back behind an NHL bench immediately, sources have told TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Dreger adds that Trotz informed the Winnipeg Jets of his decision on Friday and intends on continuing to focus on his family. "Trotz acknowledged how difficult the decision was to not accept the head coaching job in Winnipeg," Dreger tweeted. "Trotz is taking time to do what he needs to do, personally, but doesn’t rule out returning to coach down the road.

"He was deeply appreciative of Winnipeg Jets owner, Mark Chipman, GM Kevin Cheveldayoff, and all involved in this process and their commitment to winning."

The Winnipeg Jets will advance in their hiring process and will immediately begin scheduling 2nd interviews while expanding their candidates list as well. https://t.co/DQZFLcyTpd — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 24, 2022

Trotz, 59, was fired from his post as head coach of the Islanders last month after four seasons with the club and the first without a playoff appearance.

He won the Stanley Cup with Washington in 2018 guided the Islanders to the Eastern Conference final each of the previous two years before losing to eventual champion Tampa Bay.

Trotz had one year remaining on his contract. New York went 152-102-34 in the regular season and 28-21 in the playoffs under Trotz, the organization's most success in more than two decades. He coached the Nashville Predators for their first 15 seasons, helping them reach the playoff seven times. His 914 regular-season wins rank third among coaches in NHL history.