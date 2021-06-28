17m ago
Canada announces roster for Olympic qualifier
Basketball Canada has announced its roster that will compete for a spot at this summer's Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.
TSN.ca Staff
RJ Barrett was born for this
The 12-player roster includes eight pros from the NBA.
Guards: Cory Joseph, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Trae Bell-Haynes
Wings: Andrew Wiggins, RJ Barrett, Lugentz Dort, Mychal Mulder, Aaron Doornekamp
Bigs: Dwight Powell, Trey Lyles, Andrew Nicholson, Anthony Bennett
Final cuts: Andrew Nembhard, Zach Edey
The tournament starts Tuesday and runs through July 4 in Victoria, B.C.
Canada will battle Greece and China in Group A action while Uruguay, Czech Republic and Turkey will compete in Group B.
The Canadians, ranked 21st in the world, need to win the tournament in order to qualify for the Olympics.