1h ago
Basketball world reacts to Raptors winning first-ever NBA title
TSN.ca Staff
The Toronto Raptors have won their first ever NBA championship.
The feat didn't come easy at all, as the league's only Canadian team had to grind to the very end Thursday night in their 114-110 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the Finals.
The game was a true heavyweight bout, riddled with rollercoaster moments all throughout. Arguably, the biggest swing of them all came after Warriors star Klay Thompson, who went off for 30 points in the game, exited late in the third quarter after injuring his knee. The sharpshooter initially lay on the ground for several moments in pain, before briefly exiting and then returning and hitting two free throws before promptly leaving and never returning to action.
The Raptors weathered it all, and now the Larry O'Brien resides outside of the United States for the first time ever. Here are some of the best reactions from the basketball world to the Raptors winning their first ever championship.
A moment 24 years in the making!
Drake was fired up to see his favorite team win the Larry O'Brien
Kawhi Leonard wins the second Finals MVP of his career.
The Warriors are not hanging their heads.
Jurassic Park is going to be celebrating this historic win for a long time.