Must See: Raptors win first NBA title in franchise history

The Toronto Raptors have won their first ever NBA championship.

The feat didn't come easy at all, as the league's only Canadian team had to grind to the very end Thursday night in their 114-110 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the Finals.

The game was a true heavyweight bout, riddled with rollercoaster moments all throughout. Arguably, the biggest swing of them all came after Warriors star Klay Thompson, who went off for 30 points in the game, exited late in the third quarter after injuring his knee. The sharpshooter initially lay on the ground for several moments in pain, before briefly exiting and then returning and hitting two free throws before promptly leaving and never returning to action.

The Raptors weathered it all, and now the Larry O'Brien resides outside of the United States for the first time ever. Here are some of the best reactions from the basketball world to the Raptors winning their first ever championship.

A moment 24 years in the making!

For the 73rd time in the history of the league, the NBA has crowned its champion. For the first time ever, the team that will hold the trophy is one based outside of the U.S. Stand up, Canada. The Toronto Raptors are champions. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) June 14, 2019

Kyle Lowry: NBA champion. Few deserve it more. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) June 14, 2019

Lowry: This means the world, what I worked for my whole life. VIDEO: https://t.co/lwv1rj5nGJ pic.twitter.com/VAZZMsCsXN — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 14, 2019

"We The North"



Marc Gasol is an NBA Champion! pic.twitter.com/iSzY2tjDSB — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 14, 2019

Ujiri: 'We've been trying to prove there's a meaning to having a team outside the U.S.'. VIDEO: https://t.co/MYXnqZSDIY pic.twitter.com/KCEt99iAvN — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 14, 2019

Drake was fired up to see his favorite team win the Larry O'Brien

“You better wave” 😂



Drake talking smack to Klay Thompson pic.twitter.com/2Q0GnQGvVq — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 14, 2019

Kawhi Leonard wins the second Finals MVP of his career.

Kawhi Leonard named 2019 NBA Finals MVP: 'This is what I play basketball for' With an iconic postseason that included the first Game 7 buzzer-beater in NBA history and a dominant playoff scoring stretch, Kawhi Leonard is awarded the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award.

Most playoff points single season:

1. Michael Jordan

2. LeBron James

3. Kawhi Leonard



Players to win Finals MVP with two different teams:

1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

2. LeBron James

3. Kawhi Leonard — Max Kellerman (@maxkellerman) June 14, 2019

Kawhi Leonard stops a Miami Heat 3-peat in 2014 and gets NBA Finals MVP.



Five years later, he stops a Warriors 3-peat and wins Finals MVP.



ABSOLUTE KILLER. 🗣 pic.twitter.com/MCQs7EWB5S — Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) June 14, 2019

Kawhi Leonard received ten of the 11 first place votes for Finals MVP.



Hubie Brown was the outlier, voting for Fred VanVleet. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) June 14, 2019

Who says Kawhi doesn't show emotion?!



(🎥: NBA) pic.twitter.com/Ap8llm1jYC — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 14, 2019

The Warriors are not hanging their heads.

"I wouldn't bet against us being back on this stage again next year."



- Steph Curry is confident the Warriors will be back. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/lhyQuRDsUL — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 14, 2019

Draymond doesn’t sound worried about the future of the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/KkiSjoFF50 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 14, 2019

Steve Kerr congratulates the Raptors and expresses his gratitude to the Warriors organization. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/tbyllJHha2 — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 14, 2019

Jurassic Park is going to be celebrating this historic win for a long time.

Watch the moment when Jurassic Park in Toronto erupted in celebration after the Raptors clinched their first-ever NBA championship title in franchise history.



Read more from the game here: https://t.co/n8eiY2k4DK#WeTheNorth #TorontoRaptors #NBAfinals #GSWvsTOR pic.twitter.com/ikbvULx7EC — CTV News (@CTVNews) June 14, 2019

They're climbing everything in Toronto right now! pic.twitter.com/Vwuawg4LNM — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 14, 2019

The streets of Toronto are FULL of fans pic.twitter.com/tTUh7FU5sy — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 14, 2019