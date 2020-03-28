Bauer Hockey is making their designs and supplier info of their full-face visors public to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the past 48 hrs, hospitals world wide have contacted Bauer. To help increase supply beyond @BauerHockey facilities, Bauer will be making their designs/supplier info public to encourage other companies to step up and help with production. Check https://t.co/dNLo2RIuyc for info. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 28, 2020

"In the past 48 hours hospitals worldwide have contacted Bauer," TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported. "To help increase supply beyond Bauer Hockey facilities, Bauer will be making their designs and supplier info public to encourage other companies to step up and help with production."

Bauer received government authorization to produce full-face visors for medical staff earlier this week.