Alphonso Davies might only have 40 Bayern Munich appearances under his belt, but he's already worth £119 million, according to a new report from Switzerland's CIES Football Observatory.

The group, that specifies in statistical analytics, released its list of Europe's most valuable players with the 19-year-old Canada international coming in at No. 9. The determinations are made by looking at players' performances, age and economic considerations like club success and agent negotiations.

Davies joined Bayern in 2018 in a deal just over £17 million from the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Paris Saint-Germain's France forward Kylian Mbappe was Europe's most valuable player at £230.5 million.

The rest of the top five was rounded out by a quartet of England internationals: Manchester City's Raheem Sterling at £173M, Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund at £159M, Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold at £152M and Marcus Rashford of Manchester United at £136M.

EUROPE'S MOST VALUABLE PLAYERS

NAME TEAM VALUE
1. Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain  £230.5 million
2. Raheem Sterling Manchester City  £173 million 
3. Jadon Sancho  Borussia Dortmund  £159 million 
4. Trent Alexander-Arnold  Liverpool  £152 million 
5. Marcus Rashford  Manchester United  £136 million 
6. Mohamed Salah  Liverpool £129 million 
7. Sadio Mane Liverpool  £124 million 
8. Antoine Griezmann  Barcelona  £121 million 
9. Alphonso Davies  Bayern Munich  £119 million 
10. Harry Kane  Tottenham Hotspur  £106 million 
11. Roberto Firmino  Liverpool  £106 million 
 12. Bernardo Silva Manchester City  £102 million 
13. Gabriel Jesus  Manchester City £101 million 
 14. Joao Felix Atletico Madrid   £96 million
15. Erling Braut Haaland  Borussia Dortmund  £96 million 
16. Serge Gnabry  Bayern Munich  £95 million 
17. Bruno Fernandes Manchester United  £93 million 
18. Matthijs de Ligt  Juventus  £93 million
19. Mason Mount  Chelsea  £91 million 
20. Frenkie de Jong  Barcelona £91 million 
21. Rodri  Manchester City  £90 million 
22. Lionel Messi  Barcelona  £89 million 
23. Lautaro Martinez  Inter £88 million 
24.  Virgil van Dijk Liverpool  £88 million 
25. Saul Niguez   Atletico Madrid £87 million 

 