Alphonso Davies might only have 40 Bayern Munich appearances under his belt, but he's already worth £119 million, according to a new report from Switzerland's CIES Football Observatory.

The group, that specifies in statistical analytics, released its list of Europe's most valuable players with the 19-year-old Canada international coming in at No. 9. The determinations are made by looking at players' performances, age and economic considerations like club success and agent negotiations.

Davies joined Bayern in 2018 in a deal just over £17 million from the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Paris Saint-Germain's France forward Kylian Mbappe was Europe's most valuable player at £230.5 million.

The rest of the top five was rounded out by a quartet of England internationals: Manchester City's Raheem Sterling at £173M, Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund at £159M, Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold at £152M and Marcus Rashford of Manchester United at £136M.