2h ago
Davies rated ninth-most valuable player in Europe
Alphonso Davies might only have 40 Bayern Munich appearances under his belt, but he's already worth £119 million, according to a new report from Switzerland's CIES Football Observatory.
TSN.ca Staff
The group, that specifies in statistical analytics, released its list of Europe's most valuable players with the 19-year-old Canada international coming in at No. 9. The determinations are made by looking at players' performances, age and economic considerations like club success and agent negotiations.
Davies joined Bayern in 2018 in a deal just over £17 million from the Vancouver Whitecaps.
Paris Saint-Germain's France forward Kylian Mbappe was Europe's most valuable player at £230.5 million.
The rest of the top five was rounded out by a quartet of England internationals: Manchester City's Raheem Sterling at £173M, Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund at £159M, Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold at £152M and Marcus Rashford of Manchester United at £136M.
EUROPE'S MOST VALUABLE PLAYERS
|NAME
|TEAM
|VALUE
|1. Kylian Mbappe
|Paris Saint-Germain
|£230.5 million
|2. Raheem Sterling
|Manchester City
|£173 million
|3. Jadon Sancho
|Borussia Dortmund
|£159 million
|4. Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|£152 million
|5. Marcus Rashford
|Manchester United
|£136 million
|6. Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|£129 million
|7. Sadio Mane
|Liverpool
|£124 million
|8. Antoine Griezmann
|Barcelona
|£121 million
|9. Alphonso Davies
|Bayern Munich
|£119 million
|10. Harry Kane
|Tottenham Hotspur
|£106 million
|11. Roberto Firmino
|Liverpool
|£106 million
|12. Bernardo Silva
|Manchester City
|£102 million
|13. Gabriel Jesus
|Manchester City
|£101 million
|14. Joao Felix
|Atletico Madrid
|£96 million
|15. Erling Braut Haaland
|Borussia Dortmund
|£96 million
|16. Serge Gnabry
|Bayern Munich
|£95 million
|17. Bruno Fernandes
|Manchester United
|£93 million
|18. Matthijs de Ligt
|Juventus
|£93 million
|19. Mason Mount
|Chelsea
|£91 million
|20. Frenkie de Jong
|Barcelona
|£91 million
|21. Rodri
|Manchester City
|£90 million
|22. Lionel Messi
|Barcelona
|£89 million
|23. Lautaro Martinez
|Inter
|£88 million
|24. Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|£88 million
|25. Saul Niguez
|Atletico Madrid
|£87 million