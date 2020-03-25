Bayern Munich's players and directors have agreed to take a 20 per-cent pay cut in order to prevent the need for the club to lay off any employees during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The Bundesliga has been suspended since March 8 due to the pandemic.

Bayern's move comes on the heels of Borussia Monchengladbach's players and staff doing the same a week ago, while German outlet Bild reports that Borussia Dortmund's players are currently in talks for similar action.

On top of the club's actions, a number of Bayern players have already taken action in support of charity initiatives during the pandemic.

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski and his wife made a €1 million donation, while teammates and Germany internationals Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich have set up a charity called "We Kick Corona" to which the pair combined for a €1 million donation.

When the Bundesliga suspended play, Bayern sat atop the table through 25 matches, four points clear of second-place Dortmund.