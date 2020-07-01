MUNICH — Bayern Munich has signed defender Tanguy Kouassi, who broke into the Paris Saint-Germain first team this season.

The 18-year-old centre-back made his first appearance in December and went on to feature 13 times across all competitions, including twice in the Champions League, as PSG retained the French title.

He’s also played 12 times for the French national under-18 team.

“I really hope I’ll be able to establish myself here and play a lot of matches. For that I’ll work hard," Kouassi said in a club statement on Wednesday.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic called Kouassi “one of the biggest talents in Europe.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports