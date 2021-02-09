Micah Johnson discusses his mindset with CFL Free Agency opening

Running back Shaquille Cooper is expected to sign with the BC Lions on Tuesday, according to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.

Cooper spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the EE Football Team.

The 27-year-old rushed for 352 yards and two touchdowns with Edmonton in 2019, adding 15 receptions for 112 yards.