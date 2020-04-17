Lions’ Burnham still planning as if there will be a season

The BC Lions are the latest CFL team to implement staff salary rollbacks, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

#BCLions are also 6th known team to implement salary roll backs. The majority of staff will be impacted, range up to 25%. This includes team president & football ops. No layoffs. Full marks to team owner David Braley in this situation. @CFLonTSN @TSN1040 @TSN_Sports — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) April 17, 2020

A majority of the staff have seen salary rollbacks up to 25 per cent, which includes team president Rick LeLacheur as well as other front-office executives.

Lalji notes that the Lions are the sixth known team to implement some sort of payroll reduction measure.

The CFL postponed the opening of training camps and three combines and pushed back the start of the regular season in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.