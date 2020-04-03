How is COVID-19 affecting the business of the CFL?

The Edmonton Eskimos are the latest CFL team to lay off front office and football operations staff because of COVID-19 according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

The #Eskimos are the latest team to lay off front office and football operations staff. No coaches were effected, thus far. Staff was informed today. @TSN_Sports @TSN1260 @CFLonTSN — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) April 3, 2020

Lalji adds that no coaches were laid off thus far. The staff were informed Friday.

Lalji reported earlier in the week that several members of the Calagry Stampeders staff will be receiving pay cuts during the coronavirus pandemic.

The pay cuts apply to the entirety of the organization, including all football operations and coaching personnel, and range from 10 per cent to 25 per cent. The arrangement will be re-evaluated in three months.

The CFL announced earlier this week they are postponing training camp indefinitely because of the coronavirus. There has been no concrete plan to resume football activities publicly distributed by the league as of yet.