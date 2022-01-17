VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions added former stalwart defensive lineman John Bowman to their coaching staff Monday.

Bowman, the Montreal Alouettes career leader in sacks (134), will serve as the Lions defensive line coach this season.

Bowman spent his entire 14-year CFL career with Montreal (2006-19). He won two Grey Cups with the franchise (2009-10) and retired in 2021 ranked sixth all-time in league history in sacks.

“John will be a great addition to our staff as we continue the steps toward building for 2022 and beyond,” Rick Campbell, the Lions head coach/co-general manager, said in a statement. "With (defensive co-ordinator) Ryan Phillips leading the unit and Travis Brown doing a solid job with our linebackers last season, our defensive room will be set up for more success this coming season."

Bowman was twice a CFL all-star and named an East Division all-star nine times.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2022.