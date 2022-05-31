The BC Lions have released DB KiAnte Hardin, the team announced Tuesday.

Hardin, 25, appeared in 11 games for the Lions in 2021, recording 49 combined tackles and two interceptions.

The Webb City, Mo., native played collegiately at the University of Minnesota for two seasons (2015-16) before transferring to Pittsburgh State. After arriving at Pittsburgh State, Hardin redshirted the 2017 season before playing in his junior (2018) and senior (2019) seasons.

In his 2019 season, Hardin recorded a combined 27 tackles, 3.5 tackles-for-loss and four interceptions.