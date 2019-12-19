The BC Lions announced Thursday the team has re-signed national wide receiver Shaq Johnson to a one-year contract. Johnson was scheduled for free agency in February.

Johnson played 18 games for the Lions last season, finishing with career highs in receptions (39) and receiving yards (597). The 26-year-old also had two touchdowns last season.

“Shaq made huge strides for us in 2019 and we expect him to take his play to an even higher level,” GM Ed Hervey said. “We feel he has the opportunity to become one of the league’s most dangerous downfield threats as he continues his progression as a young receiver.”

Johnson has spent his entire CFL career with the Lions after the club selected him in the fourth round in 2016.