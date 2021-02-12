Who are the biggest winners so far in CFL free agency?

The BC Lions released national offensive lineman Brett Boyko on Friday.

Boyko joined the Lions in 2019, four years after he was selected in the CFL Draft. The 28-year-old spent time in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles and San Diego Chargers as well as the San Diego Fleet of the now-defunct AAF after being drafted by the Lions.

Boyko played in 15 games with the Lions in 2019.