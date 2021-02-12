The BC Lions released national offensive lineman Brett Boyko on Friday.

Boyko joined the Lions in 2019, four years after he was selected in the CFL Draft. The 28-year-old spent time in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles and San Diego Chargers as well as the San Diego Fleet of the now-defunct AAF after being drafted by the Lions.

Boyko played in 15 games with the Lions in 2019.