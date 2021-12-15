The BC Lions have named Ryan Phillips defensive coordinator for the 2022 season, co-GM and head coach Rick Campbell announced on Wednesday. Phillips spent the past to seasons as the Lions' defensive backs coach.

The team also announced that six assistant coaches will return next season.

Special teams coordinator Don Yanowsky, linebackers coach Travis Brown, offensive coordinator/QBs coach Jordan Maksymic, offensive line coach Kelly Bates, wide receivers coach Jason Tucker and offensive assistant Trysten Dyce are the returning coaches.

“It has been a thrill to transition into coaching with the organization that gave me a chance to play the game I love professionally. We have some great pieces already in place and I can’t wait to continue to help build a defence that will be good for a long time," said Phillips.

“Having the chance to get this number of great coaches back on our staff is significant and gives us the continuity we need in order to help get us to the next level,” Campbell said. “Given Ryan’s impact on the defensive backs and entire unit in general, his transition to defensive coordinator will be seamless.”