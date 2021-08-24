The BC Lions have voiced their support for the vaccine passports that will be required for fans to attend sporting events in British Columbia, Lions President Rick LeLacheur said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We are very supportive of the announcement that vaccine passports will be required to attend sporting events, and that mask mandates have returned," said LeLacheur. "Many of our season ticket holders have already expressed their support of this and we look forward to welcoming all of our fans to our next home game on September 11th."

The Lions are scheduled to take on the Ottawa Redblacks on the road on Aug. 28.

The announcement follows an announcement from Canucks Sports & Entertainment on Monday, also supporting the use of vaccine passports to enter Canucks games in Vancouver and games in Abbotsford, home of the Canucks' AHL Affiliate.