The BC Lions and Calgary Stampeders are getting ready to open their training facility to players, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

According to Lalji, the Stampeders will be opening up their training facility on Thursday, while the Lions will open their facility on Monday.

#BCLions will open up their training facility to players this Monday, June 15. Players will need to make appointments & screened upon arrival. Medical & strength staff will be in shields, players in masks when not training. Coaches, front office/business staff will not return yet — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) June 10, 2020

#Stampeders will be opening up their training facility tomorrow. Similar restrictions, mainly for use by local players. Cgy coaches are allowed to return, but most will continue to work remotely. @CFLonTSN — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) June 10, 2020

Lalji added a number of safety protocols will be in place for players using the facility. Players will need to make appointments and will be screened upon arrival at the facility. Medical and strength staff will wear shields at the facility while players will be required to wear masks while not training.

Lalji also reported the Lions coaches, front office, and business staff have not yet been given the green light to return while the Stamps' coaches are permitted to come back, most are choosing to continue working remotely.