1h ago
Stampeders, Lions to open facilities to players
TSN.ca Staff
The BC Lions and Calgary Stampeders are getting ready to open their training facility to players, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.
According to Lalji, the Stampeders will be opening up their training facility on Thursday, while the Lions will open their facility on Monday.
Lalji added a number of safety protocols will be in place for players using the facility. Players will need to make appointments and will be screened upon arrival at the facility. Medical and strength staff will wear shields at the facility while players will be required to wear masks while not training.
Lalji also reported the Lions coaches, front office, and business staff have not yet been given the green light to return while the Stamps' coaches are permitted to come back, most are choosing to continue working remotely.