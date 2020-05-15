The BC Lions and Vancouver Whitecaps have had discussions about hosting games at BC Place, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

As expected, both @BCLions & @WhitecapsFC have had discussions with @bcplace about hosting games. The stadium, which is owned by BC gov’t, is looking at scenarios with no crowds & limited crowds (13-16% of capacity). #BCLions have not asked about a hub city possibility. @TSN1040 pic.twitter.com/RQNJxDMA4i — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) May 15, 2020

Lalji adds that the stadium, which is owned by the British Columbia government, is looking at scenarios with no crowds and a limited capacity of 13 to 16 per cent.

However, the Lions have not asked about being a hub city for the CFL.

BC Place has been the home of the Lions since 1983 and has hosted nine Grey Cups.

The Whitecaps have played at BC Place since the final month of the 2011 MLS season, having spent the majority of that year at Empire Field.