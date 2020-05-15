16m ago
Lions, Whitecaps looking to host games
The BC Lions and Vancouver Whitecaps have had discussions about hosting games at BC Place, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.
Lalji adds that the stadium, which is owned by the British Columbia government, is looking at scenarios with no crowds and a limited capacity of 13 to 16 per cent.
However, the Lions have not asked about being a hub city for the CFL.
BC Place has been the home of the Lions since 1983 and has hosted nine Grey Cups.
The Whitecaps have played at BC Place since the final month of the 2011 MLS season, having spent the majority of that year at Empire Field.