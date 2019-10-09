BC Lions wide receiver Lemar Durant will miss the remainder of the season due to a foot injury.

Durant has a career-high 57 receptions for 810 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games this season. The 27-year-old had just one catch for four yards and a touchdown in the team's 55-8 win over the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday.

Durant is in fifth CFL season, and first with the Lions. He has 159 career catches for 2,090 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The Lions (5-10) visit the Edmonton Eskimos on Saturday.