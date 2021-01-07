British Columbia will send last year's provincial curling champions to the Calgary bubble after cancelling its 2021 playdowns on Thursday.

Corryn Brown's Kamloops rink of Erin Pincott, Dezaray Hawes and Samantha Fisher will represent the province at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts while Steve Laycock and his foursome of Jim Cotter, Andrew Nerpin and Rick Sawatsky will do the same at the Tim Hortons Brier.

Curl BC is the just the latest association to cancel its provincial playdowns due to COVID-19 restrictions. The men's and women's events were scheduled to run together in Kamloops at the McArthur Island Olympic Ice from Jan. 26 to Jan. 31.

Ontario, Northern Ontario and Manitoba will also send their 2020 winners to the Calgary bubble after cancelling playdowns.

“The safety of our athletes and volunteers is a top priority. We were hopeful that all the efforts to bend the curve would lead to fewer cases of Covid-19 in the province and more opportunities for people to compete," said Curl BC CEO Scott Braley.

"However, the numbers are still much higher than anyone wants – and it will be difficult for clubs to stay open – so the best course of action is to cancel. We wish Team Brown and Team Laycock the best of luck at nationals. We know these teams will represent BC well.”

The provincial mixed doubles championship were also cancelled, meaning 2020 winners Steph Jackson-Baier and Corey Chester will go to Calgary.

The Scotties run from February 20-28 with the Brier going from March 6-14.