WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal scored 14 straight points in the fourth quarter and finished with 34 to help the Washington Wizards beat the Philadelphia 76ers 123-106 on Wednesday night for a split of the home-and-home set.

Otto Porter Jr. added 23 points, his most since returning from a quadriceps injury this month, and Trevor Ariza had 17.

Joel Embiid had 35 points and 14 rebounds for the 76ers. They committed 23 turnovers, and had a four-game winning streak end.

Jimmy Butler added 23 points, and Ben Simmons had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Philadelphia. A night after hitting more than half of its 31 attempts from beyond the arc, Philadelphia shot 8 of 27 from 3-point range, going 3 of 20 in the first three quarters.

After Washington's 26-point third-quarter lead was cut to 12 in the fourth, Beal outscored Philadelphia 14-5 to make it 116-95 with 4:22 left. Beal was 6 of 11 from 3-point range and 13 of 21 overall from the field.

The Wizards used first-half runs of 9-0 and 18-3 to build their lead as large as 20 before the break, then led by 26 after outscoring the 76ers 11-0 during a stretch of the third quarter.

WHOSE HOUSE?

A sizable contingent of 76ers fans made their presence known. That included booing the Wizards' player introductions and chanting "E-A-G-L-E-S! EAGLES!"

TECHNICALLY SPEAKING

Washington picked up two technical fouls during a 32-second stretch early in the third. Thomas Bryant received his for hanging on the rim too long following a dunk, and Jeff Green got the second for arguing. Coach Brett Brown also picked up a tech for arguing a call in the second quarter.

TIP-INS

76ers: J.J. Redick (back) sat out a second consecutive game, but Brown doesn't expect his absence to last long. "We're in sort of hyper-sensitive mode with J.J," Brown said about his most productive 3-point shooter. "He's that important."

Wizards: Led 25-20 after the first quarter despite committing seven turnovers. ... Porter Jr. played with a sore right hand after injuring it Tuesday night in Philadelphia.

UP NEXT

76ers: Host Atlanta on Friday night.

Wizards: Host Milwaukee on Friday night.

