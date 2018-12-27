VANCOUVER — Emil Bemstrom scored twice, including the eventual winner, as Sweden topped Slovakia 5-2 at the world junior hockey championship on Thursday.

Erik Brannstrom, Lucas Elvenes and Isac Lundestrom rounded out the scoring for Sweden (2-0).

Adam Liska and Milos Fafrak replied for Slovakia (0-2).

Juraj Sklenar made 21 saves in a losing effort. Samuel Ersson stopped 17 shots in the victory.

Elvenes opened the scoring at 11:42 of the first period before Liska knotted the game at 13:43.

Sweden reclaimed the lead off Brannstrom's marker at 16:12 of the first and never trailed again.

Sweden stayed undefeated to open the tournament after a 2-1 win over its rival Finland on Wednesday. It sits atop Group B with six points.

Both teams are in action again Saturday, with the Swedes facing the U.S. and Slovakia taking on Finland.