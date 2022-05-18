17m ago
Panthers D Chiarot fined $5K for head-butting in Game 1 vs. Lightning
Florida Panthers defenceman Ben Chiarot has been fined $5,000 for head-butting Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ross Colton in Game 1 of the second-round series, the NHL announced on Wednesday.
TSN.ca Staff
Chiarot, 31, received the maximum allowable fine under the collective bargaining agreement.
The Hamilton native was acquired by the Panthers in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens on March 16.
In 20 games with Florida during the regular season, Chiarot registered two goals, six assists and a plus-4 rating.
Chiarot has tallied one assist in seven games so far in the post-season.
The Panthers fell 4-1 to the visiting Lightning in Game 1.
Game 2 is scheduled for Thursday.