SAN DIEGO — Ben McIntosh had four goals and an assist and Mark Matthews added a goal and five helpers as the Saskatchewan Rush downed the San Diego Seals 12-9 on Sunday in National Lacrosse League play.

Ryan Keenen and Matthew Dinsdale had a pair of goals apiece for the Rush (3-1) while Evan Kirk made 43 saves.

Connor Fields and Wesley Berg paced the Seals (1-4) with two goals and three assists each. Jeremy Noble and Connor Kearnan also had two goals apiece.

Frank Scigliano stopped 33-of-43 shots to take the loss for San Diego.

Saskatchewan jumped out to a 4-1 lead after one quarter and never trailed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2020.