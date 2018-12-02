Against the Denver Broncos today, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green aggravated the right toe injury that had kept him out of action the last three weeks.

The injury, which occurred in the second quarter, resulted in Green being taken to the locker room on a cart. Green finished the game with just one catch first seven yards.

The Bengals ultimately dropped the contest 24-10.

In nine games for the Bengals this season, Green has 46 receptions for 693 yards and six touchdowns.