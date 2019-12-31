After 16 seasons, the Marvin Lewis era is over in Cincinnati.

The Bengals announced they have parted ways with their head coach Monday. The Bengals finished their season at 6-10, last in the AFC North, and out of the playoffs for the third consecutive year

BREAKING: #Bengals & Marvin Lewis have mutually decided to part ways.



Statement from Mike Brown: "The team is very appreciative of all that Marvin has accomplished over the past 16 years. I thank him for what he's meant to this franchise."



Lewis' 131 wins is 1st in team history — Marisa Contipelli (@BengalsMarisa) December 31, 2018

Lewis, 60, was the league’s second-longest-tenured coach behind only Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots.

A native of McDonald, PA, Lewis joined the Bengals in 2003 after establishing himself as a defensive coordinator first with the Baltimore Ravens (1996-2001), with whom he won Super Bowl XXXV, and then with Washington.

Lewis helped end a 15-year playoff drought in 2005 and ushered in the club’s greatest period of regular-season success, winning four division titles and reaching the playoffs in five consecutive seasons for the first time in club history.

While Lewis was able to bring the Bengals to the playoffs on seven occasions, he failed to win a single postseason game with the Bengals never scoring more than 17 points in a playoff contest.

Lewis ends his Bengals tenure with an overall mark of 131-122-3.