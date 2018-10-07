CINCINNATI — Michael Johnson returned an interception for the tying score, and Sam Hubbard went 19 yards with a fumble for the clinching touchdown Sunday, rallying the Cincinnati Bengals from a 17-point deficit to a 27-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

With Joe Mixon back from knee surgery, the defence making more game-turning plays in the fourth quarter, Cincinnati (4-1) pulled off its biggest comeback of the season and extended its best start since its 2015 playoff season.

"These NFL games are crazy, man," receiver A.J. Green said. "It's an up-and-down roller coaster ride. You ride it and hope you come out on top."

The Dolphins (3-2) had plenty of blame to go around for their second-half meltdown, helping the Bengals score those 27 consecutive points with mistakes.

Andy Dalton threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Mixon to start the comeback, completing a drive that was extended by T.J. McDonald's personal foul on a third-down incompletion. Mixon returned after missing two games following knee surgery and ran for 93 yards in addition to catching three passes.

From there, the Dolphins fell apart. Tannehill's two turnovers turned into touchdowns by Bengals linemen.

"When I got the touchdown, the momentum shifted," Mixon said. "After that, you started seeing sack after sack, pick after pick, touchdown after touchdown. It was crazy, man."

The Bengals' young defence sealed wins over Indianapolis and Baltimore with late turnovers. Two freaky bounces changed this one in the fourth quarter.

Tannehill's pass was under pressure and rather than take a sack, he tried to throw the ball at the feet of tight end Durham Smythe for an incompletion. Instead, Tannehill was hit as he released the ball, which caromed off Smythe's helmet and went directly to Johnson, who ran 22 yards untouched for the tying score .

"I knew something bad happened," said Tannehill, who had three turnovers in all. "Looking back, I wish I'd taken the sack."

After Bullock's 20-yard field goal gave the Bengals their first lead at 20-17, Tannehill was hit by Carlos Dunlap as he tried to pass and the ball flew to Hubbard, who ran untouched 19 yards to the end zone with 2:37 left to clinch it.

The Dolphins started the season 3-0, but have gotten flattened by New England and shocked by the Bengals in the past two weeks.

Miami made the big plays early, but couldn't close it out with a 17-0 lead. Kiko Alonso picked off Dalton's tipped pass near the end zone to stop Cincinnati's opening drive, Vincent Taylor blocked a Bengals field goal attempt, and Jakeem Grant returned a punt 70 yards for a touchdown with 23 seconds left in the first half.

Tannehill also put together a 95-yard drive for the other touchdown, culminating with his 22-yard pass to running back Kenyan Drake. Tannehill was 20 of 35 for 185 yards.

AT THE TOP

Green had six catches for 112 yards, moving ahead of Chad Johnson for the club record with his 32nd career 100-yard game.

LONG TIME

The Bengals hadn't been shut out in an opening half and rallied to win since 2004, when they trailed Miami 3-0 at halftime and pulled it out 16-13.

HISTORIC RETURN

Grant's 70-yard punt return made him the first Dolphin to score on a reception, a kickoff return and a punt return in the same season. He had a 102-yard kickoff return against Tennessee in the season opener. Grant joins Dante Hall (2003) as the only NFL players with a 100-yard kickoff return, a 70-yard punt return and a 50-yard TD catch in the same season. The last NFL player with a touchdown of all three varieties was the Chiefs' Tyreek Hill in 2016.

STREAK ENDS

Dalton's pass for Green was tipped and intercepted by linebacker Kiko Alonso, ending the Bengals' opening drive and their streak of scoring on their past 34 trips inside the 20-yard line. It was the longest active streak in the NFL.

INJURIES

Dolphins: LT Laremy Tunsil left with a concussion during the Bengals' fourth-quarter comeback, further depleting the Dolphins' offensive line.

Bengals: LB Preston Brown walked off the field in the second quarter after getting his right ankle checked but returned.

UP NEXT

Dolphins host the Bears next Sunday.

Bengals host the Steelers next Sunday.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL