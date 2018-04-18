1h ago
Bergeron, Couturier, Kopitar named Selke finalists
TSN.ca Staff
Patrice Bergeron of the Boston Bruins, Sean Couturier of the Philadephia Flyers and Anze Kopitar of the Los Angeles Kings have been named finalists for the Selke Trophy which is awarded to the forward who demonstrates the most skill in the defensive component of the game.
Bergeron is a four-time winner of the trophy, including last season when he was voted ahead of Ryan Kesler and Mikko Koivu.
Kopitar has captured the Selke once in his NHL career, during the 2015-16 season.
This is the first time Couturier has been a finalist for the Selke.