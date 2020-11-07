From the sharps to the average joe, everybody is looking for an edge when it comes to betting the NFL.

While we tend to focus on specific matchups here at the TSN Edge, it’s worth pointing out some recent trends and how they could impact the numbers entering Week 9.

NFL underdogs went 10-4 against the spread in Week 8.

Underdogs are now 68-51 ATS overall this season, which could be one reason why we are seeing such short lines in a couple of the most highly anticipated games on the schedule for Sunday.

Here are our best bets for Week 9 in the NFL.

Luke Bellus: Seattle Seahawks -2.5 at Buffalo Bills

‘Let Russ Cook.’

It’s been all Russell Wilson all the time this season as the Seattle Seahawks enjoy a 6-1 record and sit atop the NFC West.

Wilson’s 26 touchdown passes not only leads the league, but is also just eight shy of his career-high from the 2017 season and is on pace to shatter his career-high for passing yards.

The Seahawks take on a Buffalo Bills team that needed a Cam Newton fumble late in the fourth quarter to beat the New England Patriots, and are just two weeks removed from not scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets in an 18-10 victory.

Yes, the Bills offence started the year on fire and quarterback Josh Allen was getting some MVP buzz, but the offence has scored more than 20 points just once in their last four games, and Allen has topped 300 yards passing just once in his last five.

The Seahawks will once again have to rely on DeeJay Dallas in the backfield as Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde will be out with injuries again this week.

Dallas handled a bulk of the carries in Week 8 but struggled to get much going on the ground. This could lead to Seattle leaning on the passing game even more and could spell another big day for top receiving duo D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

Regardless of how they do it, Seattle is going to move the ball, and they’re going to score a lot of points.

And on defence they will get Jamaal Adams back from injury and welcome Carlos Dunlap II to the fold after acquiring him at the trade deadline.

I don’t think the Bills offence will be able to keep up.

Worried about Seattle travelling to the Eastern time zone? Don’t fret.

Seattle is 7-1-1 against the spread since 2018 and 9-0 straight up in the Eastern time zone.

I like the Seahawks to win, and I like them to cover.

Btw, you can still nab them at +700 to win the Super Bowl.

Chris Amberley: Baltimore Ravens -1 at Indianapolis Colts

The lookahead line for this game prior to Week 8 was Baltimore -4, which is significant because it’s now close to a pick’em in most spots. The Ravens are fresh off a disappointing loss to the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers, but even after Lamar Jackson turned the ball over four times Baltimore was still in position to potentially steal a victory in the dying seconds.

The Ravens have only two losses this season - to the aforementioned Steelers and to the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs. They’re the third-ranked team by DVOA, and have outscored their opponents by 89 points in their five victories.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis is being overvalued in the betting market thanks to arguably the softest schedule in the league to date. They’ve yet to face a team ranked inside the top-14 by DVOA, and all but one of their victories came against opponents with three wins or less.

Indy’s number one receiver T.Y. Hilton is doubtful after not practicing all week, which dampens Phillip Rivers’ outlook versus a Baltimore defense that has held six of seven quarterbacks below 275 yards.

The Colts defence on the other hand is one of the NFL’s top units, ranking third in yards allowed and fifth in points allowed per game, but has yet to face an elite offense. Even down two starting tackles, Lamar Jackson is still a nightmare to prepare for. If you think he’s difficult to contain outdoors, imagine trying to slow him down on the turf in Indianapolis.

Baltimore has won nine straight on the road and I expect that trend to continue.

Pick: Ravens -1.5

Domenic Padula: Seattle Seahawks -3 at Buffalo Bills

I’ll also jump on Seattle at Buffalo this week.

This number was Seahawks -2.5 earlier in the week, but it’s up to Seattle -3 now.

The Bills have failed to cover in four straight games, including a very narrow win against the New England Patriots last week.

Now they host a Seahawks’ team that owns the NFC’s best record at 6-1 (5-2 ATS).

Seattle is 9-0 straight up in games played in the Eastern time zone dating back to the start of the 2018 season.

Russell Wilson is the obvious MVP favourite right now and I don’t think this Buffalo defence will slow him down.

I’ll take the Seahawks giving up a field goal in this spot.

Pick: Seahawks -3