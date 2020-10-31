Best Bets: The TSN Edge NFL Staff delivers their top plays for Week 8

Welcome to Week 8 of the NFL Season, where anything is possible.

This week we have the Pittsburgh Steelers looking to move to a perfect 7-0 and are getting four-and-a-half points to the Baltimore Ravens.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs are -20.5 favourites over the New York Jets as they look to become just the fourth team since 1978 to cover a 20+ point spread.

Like we said, anything can happen. Let’s just hope we come out on the winning side of it.

Luke Bellus: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills Under 40.5 points

If you were like me and had the Bills to cover last week against the New York Jets, then you know why we’re taking the under in this game.

Watching Buffalo’s offence against the worst team in the league was just sad, and after seeing a touchdown-less afternoon from this offence, I think I’ve learned my lesson.

The Bills offence started the season on fire, scoring 30+ points in three of their opening four games. But then something happened.

Since then, the Bills have scored just 16, 17, and 18 points in their last three games.

It’s been somewhat of a similar story for New England.

Cam Newton and the Patriots scored 30+ points in Week 2 and 3 and opened the season 2-1 with hopes of staying atop the AFC East.

But Newton missed a game with COVID-19, and the offence hasn’t looked the same since he returned.

In two games following his bout with COVID-19, Newton is 26-40 with just 255 passing yards and no touchdowns.

He has also thrown five interceptions in those two games after turning over the ball just twice in his opening three games.

The last three Patriots games have gone under the total, while the Bills have had it happen in back-to-back games.

Add all of this to the fact we have a 90 per cent chance of rain at kickoff with winds of 37 km/h and this could be a sloppy game.

This number opened at 44 and has quickly fallen to 40.5 so give me the under, and give me it now before the total drops even more.

Pick: Patriots at Bills Under 40.5

Chris Amberley: Los Angeles Rams -3 at Miami Dolphins

Talk about throwing rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa into the fire.

The fifth-overall pick from the 2020 Draft will make his first NFL start on Sunday against Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams.

Donald, a two-time defensive player of the year, is spearheading a Rams defence that has allowed the second-fewest points per game, and ranks second in sacks, pressures, and pass rush productivity.

Los Angeles is limiting opposing quarterbacks to the second lowest yards per pass attempt, and features the league’s eighth-highest graded coverage unit according to Pro Football Focus.

Jalen Ramsey has been pacing that unit, allowing just 8 catches in his past six games.

A fierce pass rush plus an elite coverage unit spells trouble for Tagovailoa, who will be operating behind the NFL’s third worst offensive line in pass block win rate.

Meanwhile, Miami’s defence excels at limiting passing production but struggles defending the run.

They’re allowing 5.06 yards per rushing attempt this season, which plays right into the strength of the Rams offence.

LA runs the ball at the league’s fourth highest clip, distributing carries not just to its running backs but also to wide receivers Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp as well.

45.5 per cent of LA’s touchdowns have come on the ground this season, while Miami has already surrendered six rushing TD in 2020.

I’m betting on the Rams spoiling Tua’s debut.

Pick: Rams -3 at Dolphins