First Look At The Field: Betting odds for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

With four wins in his last eight worldwide starts, including last week’s Saudi International on the European Tour, Dustin Johnson headlines a relatively weak field at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Last week, Brooks Koepka shook off a year of frustration dealing with a myriad of injuries to win his second Waste Management Phoenix Open at +5000 odds to win the event outright.

He will not be teeing it up this week in California, with DJ being the only top-10 player in the world competing, with just six of the top-50 in the world rankings showing up.

Johnson, who has won this event twice (2009, 2010), won’t have many upper-echelon competitors to defeat this week, with Patrick Cantlay and Daniel Berger the next two favourites to win outright on the board.

Normally the cut comes after three rounds with three courses in play along with a Pro-Am portion of the event, but due to COVID-19 concerns no amateurs will compete and just two courses – Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill will be used – so the cut will occur after 36 holes.

Surprisingly, close calls aren’t the norm at this event, with five of the last six iterations resulting in three- or four-shot victories, and there’s only been one playoff at this tournament since 1992.

Americans have typically dominated, with Canadian Nick Taylor last year breaking a run of stateside winners every year since Vijay Singh emerged victorious in 2004.

Taylor leads the Canadian contingent this week, and he has the shortest odds to win it at +9000.

The other three are all considered longshots to earn the trophy, with Roger Sloan at +20000 and David Hearn and Michael Gligic +40000 long shots.

Here's our first look at the field for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Betting Odds To Win 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – Top 15

Dustin Johnson +350

Patrick Cantlay +1000

Daniel Berger +1600

Paul Casey +2000

Jason Day +2500

Jordan Spieth +2500

Will Zalatoris +2500

Francesco Molinari +3000

Si Woo Kim +4000

Cameron Davis +4000

Kevin Streelman +4500

Sam Burns +4500

Phil Mickelson +5000

Rickie Fowler +5000

Max Homa +5000

Johnson has been on an absolute tear

Dustin Johnson can’t be stopped, with four worldwide victories in his last eight events, including the 2020 Masters title.

In his last 10 starts, he has nothing worse than a T-12 finish.

Last week, he won the Saudi International for the second time, and he’ll look to claim the Pebble Beach crown for the third time in his illustrious career.

Not only has he had two triumphs at this event, but he also has five other top-5 finishes.

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆



Dustin Johnson has 16 wins from his last 100 worldwide starts 👊#SaudiIntlGolf pic.twitter.com/dMkaYkUamh — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) February 7, 2021

Keep one thing in mind, though. The last two years following trips to Saudi Arabia, he’s followed that up with pedestrian T-45 and T-32 showings at Pebble Beach, which would be the only cause for concern.

Even if it were an incredibly strong field it would still be prudent to wager on DJ, despite the incredibly short odds.

With very few top-notch players competing this week, there’s even more reason to go all-in with him.

Past Five Winners of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

2020: Nick Taylor -19 (4 shot win)

2019: Phil Mickelson -19 (3 shot win)

2018: Ted Potter Jr. -17 (3 shot win)

2017: Jordan Spieth -19 (4 shot win)

2016: Vaughn Taylor -17 (1 shot win)

FORE YOUR INFORMATION

Horse for this Course

Phil Mickelson +5000

Make no mistake, Phil Mickelson has been mired in a miserable slump, with a T-44 result his best in the last 10 times teeing it up.

Something changes in Lefty, however, once he gets on these hallowed grounds.

He’s won it a record tying five times, and in four of the last five years he’s been inside the top three.

Included in that was a win in 2019, a pair of runner-ups in 2016 and 2018 and a third-place result last year.

In the last 12 rounds at Pebble Beach (where three of the four rounds will be contested on), he’s first in strokes gained around the greens, second in short game, and fifth in both SG tee-to-green and total strokes gained of those teeing it up.

Though Mickelson has been struggling, he definitely can’t be ignored this week.

Trending Up

Henrik Norlander +6600

A golfer who has really come on strong in his last three starts is Swede Henrik Norlander.

In those three times teeing it up, he’s posted a runner-up at the Farmers Insurance Open, T-12 and T-22 finishes.

That T-2 at Torrey Pines was his second top-5 on the season, as he also had a fourth-place showing at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

In the last 50 rounds on tour, he’s second in ball striking, third in strokes gained: approach, sixth in SG: tee-to-green and 10th in total strokes gained, of those competing at Pebble Beach.

This tournament has been a breeding ground for unheralded champions in recent memory like Ted Potter Jr., Vaughn Taylor, D.A. Points and even Nick Taylor last year, so don’t be too scared that an unlikely winner like Norlander could occur.

If you still aren’t totally sold, top-five and top-10 wagers on Norlander might still be enticing